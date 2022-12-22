Azerbaijan provides permanent employment to family members of martyrs, disabled war vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. After the second Karabakh war, more than 9,000 families of martyrs and disabled war vets in Azerbaijan got involved in the self-employment program, Trend reports referring to the State Employment Service.

It was noted that, on the instructions of the head of state, a large-scale package of social support for the families of martyrs, and participants in the war is being implemented.

As part of this social support project, work is being done to include families of martyrs and war participants in active employment programs. In the post-war period, employment meetings were held with about 22,000 family members of martyrs and war veterans.

Within the framework of cooperation with relevant structures and active employment programs, more than 6,800 people were also provided with permanent jobs.