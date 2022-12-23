Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Number of foreigners studying in Azerbaijan revealed

Society Materials 23 December 2022 11:03 (UTC +04:00)
Number of foreigners studying in Azerbaijan revealed

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. About 8,900 foreigners and persons without Azerbaijani citizenship from 110 countries are studying in higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Azerbaijan in the 2022-2023 academic year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education and Science.

The data show a positive trend in this field - the number of foreign students increased by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (7,332 people), and by 103 percent compared to the 2015-16 academic year (4,326 people).

The students are mainly from Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Pakistan, Russia, Nigeria, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Syria, and other countries.

Latest

Latest

Read more