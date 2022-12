Details added: first version posted on 12:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Khojasan metro station in Baku received its first passengers on December 23, Deputy Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Khojasan electric depot and station of the Baku Metro, Trend reports.

"The Khojasan station is the 27th station of the Baku Metro," he added.