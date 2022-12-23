Azerbaijan reveals number of family members of martyrs, veterans not involved in employment services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan reveals the number of family members of martyrs and veterans not involved in the employment services, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Mustafa Abbasbeyli.

He made the remark at a press conference on the results of 2022.

According to him, a total of 5,431 people are not involved in employment services.

"Some 3,957 of them refused to be involved in certain employment services. A total of 1,393 people could not be involved in the employment services since they already had jobs and income," said Abbasbeyli.