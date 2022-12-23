Azerbaijan confirms 84 more COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 78 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,821 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,219 of them have recovered, and 10,002 people have died. Currently, 600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,506 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,416,537 tests have been conducted so far.