Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A total of 263 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 39 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 108 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,929,246 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,089 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,247 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,494 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.