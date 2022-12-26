Azerbaijan starts establishing forest parks in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:29, December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan has started establishing forest parks consisting of green corridors and terraces in its liberated lands, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference "Great Return: The Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy", dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The minister spoke about the measures taken to restore biodiversity, aquatic biological resources and natural monuments in the liberated territories.

"Together with the IDEA [International Dialogue for Environmental Action] Public Association and the World Wildlife Fund, projects have been launched to reintroduce some species of animals, at the first stage goitered gazelles and bezoar goats, into their habitats,” Babayev noted.

“This year 33 goitered gazelles have already been released into the Jabrayil district. In order to restore and increase of aquatic biological resources in the region, fry of various fish species are released into the Basitchay, Kondalanchay, Bargushadchay and Hakari rivers, as well as into the Sugovushan and Khachinchay reservoirs," he added.