Azerbaijan restoring hydrometeorological observation, ecomonitoring network in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:24, December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The network of hydrometeorological observation and eco monitoring destroyed during Armenian occupation is being restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at the conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), in Baku.

He noted that automatic radioecological stations had been created in Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan regions to control the radiation background.

"The data from these stations are analyzed in real-time by transferring them to the recently commissioned Situation Center. On the main rivers, 11 automatic hydrological stations have been installed, and an automatic agro-meteorological station is also operating on the ‘smart village’ territory in the Zangilan district. Five automatic meteorological stations are being installed in Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Kalbajar and Zangilan districts," the minister said.