Azerbaijan develops general plan for Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli – State Committee on Urban Planning, Architecture (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 13:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A general plan for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli cities and other places has been developed, Chairman of the country's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He noted that the general plans considered important factors to ensure the return of the population.

"The general plan is a background paper for general and detailed plans of cities and other territories. Since 2020, the preparation of general plans for regional centers—the cities of Shusha, Aghdam, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and other territories has begun. Also, special attention was paid to the restoration of cultural objects during the development of general plans," Guliyev said.