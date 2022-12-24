Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A total of 419 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 140 citizens, the second dose – 100 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 108 citizens. As many as 154 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 929 665 vaccine doses were administered, 5 395 229 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 875 347 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 3 394 570 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.