No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,929,891 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,304 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,385 people – the second dose, 3,394,667 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,535 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.