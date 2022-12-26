Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,980 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,409 of them have recovered, and 10,006 people have died. Currently, 565 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 743 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,421,167 tests have been conducted so far.