Azerbaijan confirms 95 more COVID-19 cases, 102 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has detected 95 new COVID-19 cases, 102 patients have recovered, and 2 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,075 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,510 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 557 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,438 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,423,605 tests have been conducted so far.