Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 429 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 38 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 168 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,930,685 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,663 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,502 people – the second dose, 3,394,945 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,575 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.