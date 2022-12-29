Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A total of 427 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 211 citizens, the second dose – 55 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 140 citizens. As many as 21 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,931,112 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,874 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,557 people – the second dose, 3,395,085 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,596 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.