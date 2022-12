BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Deputy Prosecutor of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Maharram Talibov was dismissed from his post at his own request, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

No one has been appointed to the mentioned position yet.

Maharram Talibov is the brother of former Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.