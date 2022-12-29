Azerbaijan confirms 84 more COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 82 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,249 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,723 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,909 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,427,596 tests have been conducted so far.