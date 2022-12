BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The DOST Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security will be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, said the Chairman of the Agency, Farid Mammadov, at today's conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

He noted that active work is currently underway in this regard.

"By the end of next year, the center will begin to operate," he said.