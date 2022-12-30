Western Azerbaijan Community aimed to return refugees to their historical homeland – chairman (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Western Azerbaijan Communit aims to return the refugees to their historical homeland, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli said at today's meeting of the Parliament, Trend reports.

"We have witnessed the determination [from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] to restore historical justice in Western Azerbaijan as well. The Western Azerbaijan Community was established on August 3, 2022. The objective of the community is to restore the rights of Azerbaijanis and their successors, deported from Yerevan during the last two centuries of Armenian terrorism, to bring the Armenian crimes to world's attention," the MP said.