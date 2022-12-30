Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 85 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 85 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,808 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 495 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,384 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,428,980 tests have been conducted so far.