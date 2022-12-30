More vehicles of Russian peacekeepers freely pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 30. The peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the nineteenth day, Trend reports from the scene.

Three more supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road of Azerbaijan from Khankandi towards Lachin.

Previously, the Armenian media spread news that the Azerbaijanis [holding a peaceful protest rally near Shusha, close to the peacekeepers’ post] allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.