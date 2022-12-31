Azerbaijan confirms 90 more COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijan has detected 90 new COVID-19 cases, 67 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826 401 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815 875 of them have recovered, and 10 008 people have died. Currently, 518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1779 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 430 759 tests have been conducted so far.