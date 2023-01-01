Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826 427 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815 946 of them have recovered, and 10 008 people have died. Currently, 473 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 365 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 432 124 tests have been conducted so far.