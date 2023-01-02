Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,446 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,961 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 477 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 598 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,432,722 tests have been conducted so far.