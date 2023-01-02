One person dies following explosion in residential building in Baku (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 16:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The police received information about an explosion on the top floor of a multi-storey residential building in the Binagadi district of Baku at nearly 16:00 (GMT +4), the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, one person died as a result of the explosion.

"The police officers, together with employees of other relevant state structures, were called to the scene. Security measures are being taken," the press service added.

Previously, the "hot line" (112) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information about an explosion in a multi-storey residential building on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku.

As the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, the appropriate forces of the State Fire and Rescue Services of the ministry were called to the scene.

“According to preliminary data, no fire took place as a result of the explosion. Additional information about the incident will be provided,” the ministry added.