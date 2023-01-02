Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The reasons of the recent explosion in a residential building on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku have been disclosed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to preliminary information, an explosion of domestic gas occurred in an apartment located on the eighteenth floor of an eighteen-story residential building, which wasn’t accompanied by a fire.

"As a result, one person died, two were injured, the apartment was seriously damaged. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is taking appropriate security measures at the scene. Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev has come to the scene," the ministry added.