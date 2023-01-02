Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 2 January 2023 18:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The reasons of the recent explosion in a residential building on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku have been disclosed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to preliminary information, an explosion of domestic gas occurred in an apartment located on the eighteenth floor of an eighteen-story residential building, which wasn’t accompanied by a fire.

"As a result, one person died, two were injured, the apartment was seriously damaged. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is taking appropriate security measures at the scene. Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev has come to the scene," the ministry added.

Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry discloses reasons of explosion in residential building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more