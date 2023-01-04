Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 4 January 2023 17:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan has recorded 34 new coronavirus cases over the past day, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, 95 people recovered from the infection, and no one died.

Overall, the country has reported 826,496 cases of infection, 816,149 recoveries, and 10,008 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 339 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 7,434,660 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 965 today.

