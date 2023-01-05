Azerbaijan working to revive viticulture, winemaking of Karabakh (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Varieties of Karabakh grapes are being bred again, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

At the Azerbaijani Scientific Research Institute of Viticulture and Wine-making, local endangered grape varieties are grown in order to increase the production and export potential of national brands.

The institute signed a contract on scientific cooperation with the German "Geilweilerhof" Federal Research Centre for Grapevine Breeding of the Julius Kühn-Institut, to study the genetic diversity of local grape varieties by modern methods.

To provide producers with high-quality seed material, promising local varieties are identified and selected. One is Gara Lkeni, which is one of the rarest varieties of Karabakh grapes.

According to the agreement, on April 28, 2022, the vines of the Gara Lkeni grape variety were sent to "Geilweilerhof" for analysis using molecular genetic, ampel, and phenotypic descriptors. According to the results of the analyses, it was confirmed that the variety is genetically pure.

The digital description of valuable local varieties of Azerbaijani grapes according to modern protocols and methods of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), a compilation of the main morphogenetic characteristics of grape varieties separately for each variety, and their placement in the Vitis International Variety Catalogue (VIVC) proves that they are national varieties of Azerbaijan.