Azerbaijan talks work permit extension for foreigners on its liberated lands (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The work permit for foreign citizens working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be extended to two years, Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the validity of work permits for foreigners working in the mentioned areas will be extended not for one, but for two years. Applications are to be considered within five working days.

Following the new amendment to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, the labor migration quota won't be applied to foreigners, involved in reconstruction activities on liberated lands for five years, from 2023.