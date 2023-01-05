Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor holds briefing on recent presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has held a briefing on the decree "On additional measures to improve the social welfare of the population" recently signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In accordance with this decree, the increase in pensions and salaries will cover 800,000 people.

Previously, the ministry announced an increase in the minimum monthly wage by 15 percent from 300 manat ($176.4) to 345 manat ($202.9) from January 1, 2023.

Besides, according to the decree, the minimum pension will amount to 280 manat ($164.7), and benefits and pensions will be increased. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit its proposals to the head of state within ten days.

In total, an additional 750 million manat ($441.1 million) is envisioned for new increases in social payments this year, which will cover 1.9 million citizens.