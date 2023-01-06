Several shootouts occur on Iran-Azerbaijan border - State Border Service (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. As part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, and to fight against illicit drug trafficking, the smuggling of narcotic drugs with a total weight of 43.1 kilograms from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented on the official territory of the border guard post of the Horadiz border detachment, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

On the territory of the border outpost service located near the village of Birinji Shahseven in the Beylagan region, the border outpost detected a violation of the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan by two unidentified individuals at 09:53 (GMT+4) on January 5. Despite the command of the border patrol to 'stop' and a warning shot into the air, the violators managed to escape to the territory of Iran.

As a result of border searches and prompt measures conducted on the territory of the service with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, a total of two marijuana bundles weighing 21.6 kilograms each were found and seized.

On the same day, at 20:20, on the service territory of the border outpost located near the village of Birinji Mahmudlu, Fuzuli district, the border patrol discovered a violation of the state border by two unidentified individuals from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Ignoring the stop command of the border patrol and a warning shot into the air, the border violator tried to escape. The border patrol, acting in accordance with the instructions, opened fire in order to detain the violator and wounded him in the leg.

After the border guards provided first aid to the detainee, he was hospitalized at the Central District Hospital of Fuzuli.

As a result of the search activities carried out on the territory, another violator hiding in the reeds was detained. During the inspection, 6.4 kilograms of marijuana, 1,000 tablets of "gapaprel" with psychotropic substances, small bundles of methamphetamine, and a knife were found and seized.

During the investigation, it was determined that the detainees are residents of the Iranian city of Parsabad.

As a result of the activities carried out on the territory of the border outpost service located near the village of Imamverdili in the Beylagan district, a resident of Baku, Hasanova Solmaz (born in 1992), was detained on January 6, at 00:15. During the inspection, a bundle with a total weight of 15.1 kilograms of narcotic drugs (14.5 kilograms of marijuana, 600 grams of opium, 1,300 ml of liquid methadone M-40, 1,560 tablets with psychotropic substances, and 10 Sinarolac eye drops) was found and seized.

Operational investigative measures on the issue continue.