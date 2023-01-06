Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Peaceful protests in Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road to continue further, until results achieved - official

Society Materials 6 January 2023 13:28 (UTC +04:00)
Peaceful protests in Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road to continue further, until results achieved - official

Follow Trend on

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The peaceful protests on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi will continue until the result is achieved, said the Head of the State Environmental Safety Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Hikmet Alizade, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of the year.

"The participants of the peaceful rally demand the provision of conditions to monitor the territory. I believe the peaceful rally will continue until the result is achieved," he said.

Latest

Latest

Read more