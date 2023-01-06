Azerbaijanis repatriated from Syria handed over to relatives after rehabilitation (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. A total of 16 Azerbaijanis repatriated from Syria were handed over to their relatives after rehabilitation, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, 3 of them are women, and 13 are children.

Following that, the agency's social workers and psychologists visited the families where they were placed to assist with the integration and social rehabilitation of these individuals in society.

Each repatriate was provided with medical care, education, employment, and other necessary services, as well as social rehabilitation based on an individual plan.

Also, a process of monitoring the psychological state of these families is taking place, and after the end of this process, children and family members in need of psychological help will be involved in counseling separately.

Currently, the Social Services Agency is working on the social rehabilitation of more than 400 repatriates.