Restoration of Azerbaijan's Topkhana Forest begins - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The restoration of Azerbaijan's Topkhana Forest located near Shusha has begun, said the Head of the Forest Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Xaliqverdi Huseynov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

The official noted that last year, planting of new seedlings already began, and seeds of trees were sown in the territory of Topkhana Forest.

"This process will be continued and the Topkhana Forest will be restored. Initially, we planted oak and hornbeam seedlings. Besides, employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are analyzing the forest. Depending on the results of the analysis, proposals will be sent to the relevant authorities," Huseynov said.

He added that the ministry employees are carrying out the process of laying green lanes in Lachin and Shusha. For sowing in the liberated territories, 49,000 seeds were also brought from Türkiye.