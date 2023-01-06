Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to improve organization of its household accounting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The implementation of household accounting documents in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will help improve statistics in this area, as well as obtain data from the primary source for other purposes, said Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yusif Yusifov, Trend reports.

Today, a meeting on the topic of "Household accounting" was held at the Nakhchivan State National Drama Theater.

The meeting was attended by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, employees of the Department of Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, as well as heads and representatives of central and local executive authorities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.