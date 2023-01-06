Baku International Sea Trade Port sells its vessel at auction (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The "Shafaq" (Sunrise) vessel belonging to Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC was sold for 70,000 manat ($41,180) at an auction in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As a result of the auction, the vessel, built in 1985, was privatized by the State Service on Property Issues.

The vessel was sold due to excessive financial resources required for a major overhaul to eliminate the effects of the marine environment, deterioration of the serviced mechanisms, the consequences of a long standstill and the non-compliance of the current technical condition of the vessel with the requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).