Azerbaijan confirms 121 more COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan has detected 121 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,683 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,291 of them have recovered, and 10,013 people have died. Currently, 379 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,794 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,439,300 tests have been conducted so far.