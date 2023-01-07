Heads of Azerbaijan's State Border Service, State Customs Committee visit border checkpoints in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Delegations headed by the Head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Acting Chairman, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Shahin Bagirov visited checkpoints across the state border in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on January 6, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee.

It was noted that after the delegations reviewed the infrastructure and working conditions of employees at the Sadarak checkpoint on the border of Azerbaijan with Türkiye, and at the Julfa and Shakhtakhty points on the border with Iran, instructions, and recommendations were given to further improve the level of service at checkpoints and simplify international transit procedures. Additionally, recommendations and instructions addressed the effective implementation of customs and border control, as well as the expedited border crossing processes.