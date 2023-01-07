Azerbaijan confirms 120 more COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan has detected 120 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,803 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,382 of them have recovered, and 10,017 people have died. Currently, 404 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,459 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,441,759 tests have been conducted so far.