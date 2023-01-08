Azerbaijan confirms 105 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan has detected 105 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,908 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,404 of them have recovered, and 10,020 people have died. Currently, 484 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,472 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,443,931 tests have been conducted so far.