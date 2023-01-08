One person hospitalized after fire broke out at "Sadarak" shopping center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. One person was sent to the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center with smoke poisoning after the fire at the "Sadarak" shopping center in the Garadag district of Baku, Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend.

According to source, two people were treated on the spot.

Meanwhile, Baku City Emergency Medical Service at TABIB received a call about a fire at the "Sadarak" shopping center around 18:22 (GMT+4).

At the same time, four ambulances arrived at the scene.