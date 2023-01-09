Three people receive medical assistance on spot after fire at "Sadarak" shopping center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Two people were admitted to the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center with smoke poisoning after the fire at "Sadarak" shopping center in Baku, Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend.

Three persons were assisted on the spot - one person was poisoned by smoke, the second had an injury to his left hand, and the third had an acute reaction to stress.

Meanwhile, Baku City Emergency Medical Service at TABIB received a call about a fire at the "Sadarak" shopping center around 18:22 (GMT+4).

Four ambulances arrived at the scene.