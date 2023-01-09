Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on pilgrimage to Mecca for 2023 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. An agreement on Hajj has been signed between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia for 2023, the Caucasian Muslims Office told Trend.

"The delegation led by the First Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Salman Musayev is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the country. The agreement was signed by Deputy Minister Abdulfattah Bin Suleiman Al-Mashat and First Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Salman Musayev," said the statement.