Azerbaijan to create 'Electronic loan and Guarantee' information system (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. An "Electronic loan and Guarantee" information system will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 18, 2018, No. 410 "On strengthening the necessary state support to expand access to financial resources for entrepreneurs operating on the liberated territories, and on approving the "Procedure for borrowing and providing guarantees on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must create an "Electronic loan and Guarantee" information system within 6 months and take the necessary measures jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in order to integrate the mentioned system into the "e-government" information system, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the regulation on the "Electronic Loan and Guarantee" information system within six months, inform the President of Azerbaijan about it, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.