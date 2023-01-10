State institutions in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan moving on to electronic documentation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. State institutions in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will be integrated with the interdepartmental electronic documentation system established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated September 4, 2012 under the control of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, the service told Trend.

In this regard, the service employees visited Nakhchivan from January 5 through January 7, 2023.

During the visit, the employees got acquainted with the current state of the information security system of electronic document management implemented in government agencies, and assessed the infrastructure for the implementation of the interdepartmental electronic documentation and electronic signature system in state institutions of Nakhchivan.

Besides, the employees informed the software engineers of the Ministry of Communications and New Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic about the solutions of the mentioned system, and also held a seminar on security, integration with other systems and safe operation of solutions by the service.

Currently, 145 state institutions are connected to the system. Last year, government agencies sent 25,619 documents and accepted 25,606 documents through this system.