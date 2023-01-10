Significant amount of munitions found in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A significant amount of munitions was found in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district during the activities carried out by the local police officers, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

As a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories, in military positions abandoned [by Armenian armed forces during the 2020 second Karabakh war] in the district, 7,780 rounds of various calibers, 59 different types of shells, 11 guns, seven grenade launchers, two machine-guns, sniper rifles and optical sights, and other munitions were found and confiscated.