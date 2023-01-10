Azerbaijan confirms 69 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, and 4 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,993 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,434 of them have recovered, and 10,027 people have died. Currently, 532 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,447,795 tests have been conducted so far.