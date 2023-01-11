Azerbaijan talks help provided to war vets, martyr families within social support package (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:15, January 10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A total of 122,000 family members of martyrs and Karabakh war participants were provided with social services in the post-war period in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The social support package, implemented by the ministry, included:

- monthly social benefits to 102,000 individuals; lump sum payment to 16,800, and insurance payment to 3,100 individuals;

- a 60-percent increase in the pension of family members of martyrs, disabled war veterans, and national heroes since the beginning of 2021, and a 60 percent increase in social benefits since the beginning of 2022;

- a fivefold increase in the housing program for family members of martyrs and disabled war veterans; 4,500 apartments and private houses for them, as well as 324 cars for disabled war veterans;

- providing 36,700 socio-psychological support and rehabilitation services to 11,000 family members of martyrs and war participants;

- providing 30,700 rehabilitation facilities to 1,800 disabled war veterans and 403 high-tech modern prostheses to 387 people;

- employing 16,500 family members of martyrs and war veterans, including recruiting 9,500 people for the self-employment program;

- provision of services to 71,700 family members of martyrs and participants of the war in single coordination centers.

In total, the above package of social support covered 122,000 people in the post-war period, to whom 264,000 services were provided.