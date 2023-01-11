Azerbaijan detains drug mules trying to violate state border (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Two Azerbaijani citizens who tried to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Iran were detained at 04:50 (GMT+4) on January 11, the press service of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The detention took place on the service territory of the post of the ‘Horadiz’ border detachment, located near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Fuzuli district.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the detained persons are residents of the Barda district Elmaddin Jafarov and Seyfal Suleymanov.

Besides, during the initial interrogation, the detainees admitted that they intended to cross the state border in order to smuggle drugs from Iran.

Operational and investigative activities on the fact continue.