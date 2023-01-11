Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel - Dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree appointing Mukhtar Mammadov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Israel, Trend reports.

Mukhtar Mammadov was born in 1983 in Baku. He studied for a bachelor's degree in International relations at Baku State University from 2004 to 2004. He completed his master's degree in European Studies at the Belgium College of Europe (2006-2007) and then received a second master's degree in Organization and Management of Public Service at the Faculty of Retraining of Managerial Personnel at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2015-2018).

He worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan from 2005 to 2013, as well as at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium (2009-2013).

He has worked at the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan since 2013. He has served as Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education since April 29, 2021.